3,116 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $157.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.98 and its 200-day moving average is $188.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -524.83 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,438 shares of company stock worth $18,078,701 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

