3,177 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $104.44. The company has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

