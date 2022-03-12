$32.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will post $32.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.30 billion to $33.48 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $32.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $134.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 billion to $136.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $137.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $140.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

