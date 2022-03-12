34,110 Shares in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Magnachip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 254,503 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 353,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 33,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of MX stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $746.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

