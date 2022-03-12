37,272 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,445,516,000 after buying an additional 1,433,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after purchasing an additional 982,470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after purchasing an additional 331,205 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.
In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
