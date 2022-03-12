37,272 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,445,516,000 after buying an additional 1,433,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after purchasing an additional 982,470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after purchasing an additional 331,205 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

