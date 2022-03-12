384 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 413.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 551,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 443,845 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 154,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 42,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

