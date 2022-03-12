401,960 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 401,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.43% of Kismet Acquisition Two at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 107.6% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 25.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 210,178 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 1,552.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 187,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 175,837 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 3.0% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KAII opened at $9.77 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

