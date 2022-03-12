4,311 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,311 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.