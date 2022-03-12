$438.55 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will post sales of $438.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.10 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $417.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.86. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

