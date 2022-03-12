50,000 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216,579 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 632,771 shares during the period.

IXC stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $36.79.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

