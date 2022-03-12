5,215 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stryker by 19,425.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 146.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

SYK opened at $247.77 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

