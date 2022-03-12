$589.95 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will report $589.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $589.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $590.00 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $567.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $267,905,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in QIAGEN by 1,620.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QIAGEN by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in QIAGEN by 1,502.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $60,939,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

