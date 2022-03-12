7,096 Shares in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,982,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 209,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

