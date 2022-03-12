$744.03 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) will announce $744.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $786.35 million and the lowest is $729.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visteon.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Visteon stock opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $136.58.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

