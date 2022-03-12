$744.03 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) will announce $744.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $786.35 million and the lowest is $729.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visteon.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
