$78.71 Million in Sales Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) to post sales of $78.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.50 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $72.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $324.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.59 million to $327.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $346.25 million, with estimates ranging from $337.03 million to $355.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

WETF opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $6,735,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699,449 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

