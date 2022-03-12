908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $518.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 908 Devices by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,954,000 after buying an additional 384,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1,721.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in 908 Devices by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in 908 Devices by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in 908 Devices by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

