$943.08 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) to post $943.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $949.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $936.54 million. Tronox reported sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. 1,847,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after acquiring an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tronox by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 192,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tronox by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tronox by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

