9,775 Shares in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Abcam by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Abcam by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Abcam stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. Abcam plc has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

