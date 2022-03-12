AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

