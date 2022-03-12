Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABEO has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.83.

ABEO opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

