Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ABEO has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.83.
ABEO opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.32.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
