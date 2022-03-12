Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years.

Shares of AEF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 32,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,343. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 35.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

