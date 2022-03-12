Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years.
Shares of AEF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 32,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,343. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.
About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.
