Accel Wealth Management Acquires 1,009 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of MDU opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

