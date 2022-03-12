Accel Wealth Management Acquires 300 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 168.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG opened at $249.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.32 and a 200-day moving average of $281.49. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $306.64.

