Accel Wealth Management Acquires 84 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:MTUM opened at $152.33 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.