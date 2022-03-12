Accel Wealth Management Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.