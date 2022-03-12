Accel Wealth Management Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Argus raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.