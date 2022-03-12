Accel Wealth Management Has $388,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 149.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,331,000 after buying an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 485,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,009,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB opened at $111.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.33 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.