Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accor from €37.20 ($40.43) to €38.50 ($41.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accor to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Accor from €37.08 ($40.30) to €35.50 ($38.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

ACCYY opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. Accor has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $8.67.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

