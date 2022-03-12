AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ ACRX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,175. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

