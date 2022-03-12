AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.34 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.