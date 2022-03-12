ACG Wealth Decreases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after buying an additional 1,107,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after acquiring an additional 484,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 419,485 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $65.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.