ACG Wealth Has $2.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 395.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

VO opened at $221.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $213.65 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

