ACG Wealth Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

