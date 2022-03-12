ACG Wealth Invests $1.88 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $201.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

