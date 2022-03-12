ACG Wealth Sells 40,003 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40,003 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.9% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Apple by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,388,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,213 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.98. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

