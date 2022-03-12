ACoconut (AC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35,064.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $315,676.64 and approximately $35,064.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

