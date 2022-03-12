AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 1,687.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AcuityAds by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATY. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.