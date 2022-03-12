AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.
Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 1,687.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AcuityAds by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.
AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)
AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AcuityAds (ATY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.