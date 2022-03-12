Addison Capital Co Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the quarter. Cano Health comprises about 1.9% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 398.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter worth $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter worth $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CANO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

CANO opened at $5.92 on Friday. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

