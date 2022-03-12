Addison Capital Co Invests $249,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Addison Capital Co bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $436.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.48 and its 200 day moving average is $380.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $300.93 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

