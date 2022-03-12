Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.
ACET has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.58.
NASDAQ:ACET opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.48.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abingworth LLP increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 252,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
