adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €300.00 ($326.09) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($288.04) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($369.57) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €308.67 ($335.51).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at €204.00 ($221.74) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €234.16 and a 200-day moving average of €261.59. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a one year high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.