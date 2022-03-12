AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives $10.08 Average PT from Analysts

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Genuity Capital assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTH stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27. AdTheorent has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

