Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of ADES opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $109.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,510.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 308,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,853.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 308,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

