Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Down 58.2% in February

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ AHI opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Human Imaging has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Advanced Human Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Advanced Human Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

