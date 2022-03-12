Advent Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years.

Shares of AVK opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

In other news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $337,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,370 shares of company stock worth $60,482 and have sold 94,000 shares worth $1,674,630.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVK. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $951,000.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

