AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

DWEQ traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

