Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.
Shares of AMTX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 945,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,646. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $456.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.20.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.
Aemetis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
