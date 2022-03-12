Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

Shares of AMTX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 945,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,646. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $456.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

