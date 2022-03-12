AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $19.34 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

