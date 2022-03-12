AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.98 Million

Equities analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) to post $17.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.16 million. AFC Gamma posted sales of $4.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 283.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $86.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $102.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $183.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 1,002,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $8,141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 58.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 231,260 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth $5,183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 81,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

