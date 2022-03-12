AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $19.34 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.
AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.
AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
