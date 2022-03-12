AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $19.34 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.